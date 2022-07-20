'We're better than Madrid': Raphinha calls out arch-rivals ahead of pre-season derby

Barcelona registered a smashing 6-0 win against Inter Miami in a pre-season friendly at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Three goals were scored in each half by six different scorers as the hosts were out-classed in every department.

New signing Raphinha showed he could be worth every penny of the €59m spent on him as he scored once and provided two assists. He then fired shots at Clasico rivals Real Madrid before they lock horns on Sunday.

Franck Kessie also looked settled and was one of the better performers in the opening 45 minutes. Marquee signing Robert Lewandowski did not take part in action but trained with his new teammates.

Raphinha scored a goal and had two assists as well in their first preseason game in the United States, against Inter Miami CF.

🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 Six bona fide, highlight-reel-worthy goals pic.twitter.com/UmUsVSqeVM— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

The attention now shifts to the Clasico in Las Vegas this weekend, and Raphinha wants to carry on his scoring form.

"One always tries to score against anyone, but if it's in a derby, even more. The most important thing is the win - but for me, we're better than Real Madrid," he said.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first goal. It was a good game. I tried to have a good game. I'm very happy and hope to continue it."

The former Leeds United player confessed that he dreams of playing in a World Cup for Brazil and is confident that his play at FC Barcelona will boost his chances of being part of the final roster for the 'canarinha' in late November.