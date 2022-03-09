We'll definitely go to SA to win matches: Tamim

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:20 pm

We'll definitely go to SA to win matches: Tamim

"We are at such a stage (in ODIs) that we can't say we are going to just 'play good cricket' now. We will definitely go there with a goal to win matches," said Tamim while speaking to the media. 

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
We&#039;ll definitely go to SA to win matches: Tamim

Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal on Wednesday said that his team will travel to South Africa to win matches rather than just 'playing good'. Tamim mentioned Bangladesh are in such a position in ODI cricket that only 'playing good' is not good enough for them.

"We are at such a stage (in ODIs) that we can't say we are going to just 'play good cricket' now. We will definitely go there with a goal to win matches," said Tamim while speaking to the media. 

Bangladesh have played six Tests, nine ODIs, and four T20Is in South Africa since 2002 and haven't managed to win a single match there. But Tamim said they can change the record this time around.

"It's true and tough at the same time. We don't have a very good record there, but that can change anytime with a single victory," he added.

Tamim further said that it is important for the team to believe that they can beat the hosts on their home ground. He talked about the recent New Zealand series as an example where finally they won their first international match after years of trying.

"We couldn't win like 30-32 matches in New Zealand. But our team kept believing and won a game there a few months ago. Hopefully, we will do the same in ODIs in South Africa as well. One thing I can say about my team is everyone believes that we can do well there," Tamim said. 

Since Tamim wasn't a part of the touring team in New Zealand, he would want to know the thought process of the players who did the unthinkable there and take inspiration from them.

"I will talk with the team members who played in New Zealand and want to know what their thought process was before the match. It will help me to understand what needs to be done. Also anyone can come and share their experience to help the team."

Bangladesh team will leave the country on 11 March. The three-match ODI series will begin on 18 March before the Test series kicks off on 30 March.

 

