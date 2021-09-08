'We'll be high on confidence in T20 World Cup'

Sports

BSS
08 September, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 11:12 pm

Related News

'We'll be high on confidence in T20 World Cup'

"The main thing is that we won the match and won the series and when you will win matches, your confidence will be high," Nasum said after helping Bangladesh win the first-ever T20 series victory over New Zealand, claiming his career-best 4 for 10.

BSS
08 September, 2021, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 11:12 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Contrary to popular belief, Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed said that they will be high on confidence in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup after two series victories against top-class teams like Australia and New Zealand.

Talks were doing rounds whether Bangladesh have had the best preparation for the World Cup of the shortest format in Dubai and Oman after playing on slow and low track. The World Cup pitch is believed to favour the batsmen to some extent, if not entirely.

"The main thing is that we won the match and won the series and when you will win matches, your confidence will be high," Nasum said after helping Bangladesh win the first-ever T20 series victory over New Zealand, claiming his career-best 4 for 10.

"So we are going to World Cup after winning series against Australia and New Zealand. I think we will be high on confidence which will help us in the World Cup."

Bangladesh played against Australia and New Zealand in a pitch where making 100 was extremely tough. In the fourth match against New Zealand, Bangladesh themselves toiled hard to reach the target of 94, after bowling Kiwis out for 93 in 19.3 overs. Bangladesh confirmed the victory and the series with five balls to spare.

However, Nasum, who was key in the victory, said they are now just happy to confirm the series. 

Nasum also became only the second Bangladeshi bowler to bowl two maiden overs in the same T20I match after Nazmul Islam Apu.

"I made my debut against New Zealand and I got two wickets in the first match. We tasted defeat by a narrow margin in that match. So there was regret but the series victory now quelled that," he said, adding that Finn Allen wicket was the most cherished wicket for him amongst his four wickets in the match.

 "Allen was my debut wicket. In this match, he was looking dangerous. When he shaped for reverse-sweep, I gave some pace and he mistimed. That was a plan. Initially, our coach told me to reduce the pace in this match that I followed but for Allen, the plan was changed," he concluded.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Nasum Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places