'We'll be high on confidence in T20 World Cup'

Contrary to popular belief, Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed said that they will be high on confidence in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup after two series victories against top-class teams like Australia and New Zealand.

Talks were doing rounds whether Bangladesh have had the best preparation for the World Cup of the shortest format in Dubai and Oman after playing on slow and low track. The World Cup pitch is believed to favour the batsmen to some extent, if not entirely.

"The main thing is that we won the match and won the series and when you will win matches, your confidence will be high," Nasum said after helping Bangladesh win the first-ever T20 series victory over New Zealand, claiming his career-best 4 for 10.

"So we are going to World Cup after winning series against Australia and New Zealand. I think we will be high on confidence which will help us in the World Cup."

Bangladesh played against Australia and New Zealand in a pitch where making 100 was extremely tough. In the fourth match against New Zealand, Bangladesh themselves toiled hard to reach the target of 94, after bowling Kiwis out for 93 in 19.3 overs. Bangladesh confirmed the victory and the series with five balls to spare.

However, Nasum, who was key in the victory, said they are now just happy to confirm the series.

Nasum also became only the second Bangladeshi bowler to bowl two maiden overs in the same T20I match after Nazmul Islam Apu.

"I made my debut against New Zealand and I got two wickets in the first match. We tasted defeat by a narrow margin in that match. So there was regret but the series victory now quelled that," he said, adding that Finn Allen wicket was the most cherished wicket for him amongst his four wickets in the match.

"Allen was my debut wicket. In this match, he was looking dangerous. When he shaped for reverse-sweep, I gave some pace and he mistimed. That was a plan. Initially, our coach told me to reduce the pace in this match that I followed but for Allen, the plan was changed," he concluded.