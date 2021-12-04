'Welcome to the club' - Kumble congratulates Patel after becoming the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings

04 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 04:14 pm

Patel joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the list, and shortly after his humongous achievement, the former India leg-spinner congratulated and conveyed his wishes to the left-arm spinner.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ajaz Patel on Saturday achieved a record-equalling feat when the left-arm spinner from New Zealand became only the third bowler in history to grab all 10 wickets in an innings. Patel finished with 10/119 from 47.5 overs as India were dismissed for 325 in the first innings of the second Test if the series in Mumbai

Patel joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the list, and shortly after his humongous achievement, the former India leg-spinner congratulated and conveyed his wishes to the left-arm spinner.

"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day 1 & 2 of a Test match. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Kumble.

Before Patel, Kumble was the last man to do it when the former India captain dismissed all 10 Pakistan batters in a Test match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, (formerly called the Feroz Shah Kotla) in February of 1999. It took more than two decades, but another bowler has finally joined the club.

Patel, had ended Day 1 of the Test match with 4/73, having gotten the wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. On the second day, as action commenced with India resuming on 121/4, Patel was in the thick of things again, getting overnight batter Wriddhiman Saha in his first over on Saturday, followed by the wicket of R Ashwin next ball. Axar Patel denied Patel a hat-trick, and added a fifty partnership with Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 150.

However, Patel broke the partnership with the wicket of centurion Agarwal, and then Axar and Jayant Yadav in quick succession. With nine wickets down, it was interesting to see whether India tried to do something fancy.

The last wicket pair of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj wouldn't have blocked any way, and the moment arrived when No. 11 Siraj skied the ball in the air for Rachin Ravindra to take the catch. As Patel walked off the ground, India captain Virat Kohli could be seen applauding Patel for his stunning feat.

