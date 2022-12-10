Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 03:06 am

Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

This is the first time that The Netherlands have gone a goal behind this tournament. 

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 03:06 am
Weghorst double brings Dutch back to life as quarter-final clash heads into extra time

Messi penalty gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the second half after right-back Nauhel Molina scored in first half against The Netherlands in the second quarter-final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday. 

This is the first time that The Netherlands have gone a goal behind this tournament. 

The first goal came in the 35th minute of the match when Lionel Messi turned, dribbled and passed a perfectly weighted pass to Molina.

A pass that was coolly finished off to give Argentina the advantage in a tightly contested affair. 

Earlier in the day, Croatia had defeated Brazil via penalties to advance to the semifinal, leaving their arch-rivals Argentina out as the only South American team left in the tournament. 

Lineups:

ARGENTINA (5-3-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

ARGENTINA SUBS: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, German Pezzella, Angel di Maria, Exequiel Palacios, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Papu Gomez, Guido Rodriguez, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez.

 

NETHERLANDS (3-4-3): Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn.
 

NETHERLANDS SUBS: Remko Pasveer, Justin Bijlow, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Luuk de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Noa Lang, Davy Klaassen, Tyrell Malacia, Vincent Janssen, Wout Weghorst, Teun Koopmeiners, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong.

