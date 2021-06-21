Weather update from Southampton 'doesn't look great' for day 4 of WTC final

The weather in Southampton is likely to upset the players and cricket fans on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship. The weather forecasts predict there would be heavy rain throughout the day and there are strong chances that the play on Day 4 will be washed out.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has given an update and unfortunately, it's not positive. Karthik, who has gained the tag of 'Weatherman' on social media, took to Twitter and posted a picture of the WTC Final venue and said the situation didn't look great on Monday morning.

"Not great atm," the caption read.

Earlier, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing WTC final on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis still trail India by 116 runs.

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Shubman Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored 44 and 34 respectively.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.