Weather update from Southampton 'doesn't look great' for day 4 of WTC final

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:25 pm

Related News

Weather update from Southampton 'doesn't look great' for day 4 of WTC final

The weather forecasts predict there would be heavy rain throughout the day and there are strong chances that the play on Day 4 will be washed out.

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:25 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The weather in Southampton is likely to upset the players and cricket fans on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship. The weather forecasts predict there would be heavy rain throughout the day and there are strong chances that the play on Day 4 will be washed out.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has given an update and unfortunately, it's not positive. Karthik, who has gained the tag of 'Weatherman' on social media, took to Twitter and posted a picture of the WTC Final venue and said the situation didn't look great on Monday morning.

"Not great atm," the caption read.

Earlier, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers and as a result, New Zealand came out on top on Day Three of the ongoing WTC final on Sunday.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 101/2 with Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor (0*) unbeaten at the crease. The Kiwis still trail India by 116 runs.

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the top scorer as he played a knock of 49 runs. Shubman Gill managed to score 28 runs in the first innings while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored 44 and 34 respectively.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Cricket

world test championship / icc / Southampton / Weather forecast / India Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020