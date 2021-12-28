We will try to tour countries we don't frequently tour: Jalal Yunus

Jalal Yunus, the newly appointed chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media on Tuesday that more importance will be given to the A team and High-Performance team projects from now on.

Yunus stated that the activities have been halted by Covid-19. "The plans for the A team have not been underway because of Covid-19. The cricket operations department previously contacted several boards to arrange series but they had to cancel them because of the virus."

"We will try to arrange some series between A teams wherever we can - at home or away. We have plans. I am not revealing the name of the country. We will discuss and work out a date in 2022 or 2023," he added.

Jalal Yunus said that the BCB would try to send teams to countries where Bangladesh don't often go. "We will try to tour countries we don't frequently tour. The team touring could consist of players from Bangladesh Tigers (shadow team), A team, HP team and Academy team," he mentioned.

The director of the board said that the board will have programs for the players who are left out of the national team. "Sometimes players who are discarded from the national team find their form in the HP team. We will try to have some programs for these players too so that the cycle continues throughout the year," Jalal Yunus said.