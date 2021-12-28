We will try to tour countries we don't frequently tour: Jalal Yunus

Sports

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 05:54 pm

Related News

We will try to tour countries we don't frequently tour: Jalal Yunus

"We will try to arrange some series between A teams wherever we can - at home or away. We have plans. I am not revealing the name of the country. We will discuss and work out a date in 2022 or 2023," he added. 

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 05:54 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Jalal Yunus, the newly appointed chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media on Tuesday that more importance will be given to the A team and High-Performance team projects from now on.

Yunus stated that the activities have been halted by Covid-19. "The plans for the A team have not been underway because of Covid-19. The cricket operations department previously contacted several boards to arrange series but they had to cancel them because of the virus."

"We will try to arrange some series between A teams wherever we can - at home or away. We have plans. I am not revealing the name of the country. We will discuss and work out a date in 2022 or 2023," he added. 

Jalal Yunus said that the BCB would try to send teams to countries where Bangladesh don't often go. "We will try to tour countries we don't frequently tour. The team touring could consist of players from Bangladesh Tigers (shadow team), A team, HP team and Academy team," he mentioned. 

The director of the board said that the board will have programs for the players who are left out of the national team. "Sometimes players who are discarded from the national team find their form in the HP team. We will try to have some programs for these players too so that the cycle continues throughout the year," Jalal Yunus said.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board / High performance squad / Bangladesh A Cricket Team / Jalal Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

8h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

28m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

1h | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one