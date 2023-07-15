'We will take responsibility and bat as deep as possible': India skipper before 1st ODI against Bangladesh

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the batting unit will take responsibility and bat as deep as possible on a slow wicket in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. India won the T20I series 2-1 but they struggled on a Mirpur surface, especially in the last two matches. Bangladesh could have won both matches but failed to hold their nerves in the 96-run chase.

"One thing is clear the wicket is quite slow, and we are not expecting too many runs. Being there is more important, getting those crucial runs for your team is more important rather than thinking too many thoughts and a big total on the board. And when we are bowling, bowling in the right areas and executing the plan is more important. I think those things are always in our minds," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference.

"Especially on this track, batting plays a very big role. As a batting unit, we will take responsibility and bat as deep as possible. Setting a decent is going to help us win the game. We will fight back and really solid outing tomorrow in the game," she added.

Harmanpreet is aware that they will have to fight for each and everything in the ODI series but she also reminded the visitors are confident in their side.

"We know they've done well in the ODIs. In the last two games, they gave us a very good fight. They are not giving us anything easily and we have to fight for each and everything. We all know that their spin attack is better than any other side. When you have lower tracks, any team can do anything."

"When you have a flat track and high scoring, you can always think about your plans and you can play more attacking wicket. Here you have to assess the wicket and make a plan accordingly. They have a very good bowling attack and they know their strength and that's all they've been doing in the T20 format," she further said.

"And ODI means something we also like to play and are very confident in our side. Hopefully, we will do whatever we are expected to, and show trust in ourselves."

"ODI is a very different format. You have to show a lot of patience and we have to keep doing that again and again. It's a different ball game, we just need to be there. We have a very good ODI side whenever we are playing. Showing trust in ourselves is the key," she concluded.

After a three-match ODI series Bangladesh and India will face other in the three-match ODI series starting from Sunday. The final two matches will take place on 19 and 22 July respectively at Mirpur.