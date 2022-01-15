We will meet you in Barishal after winning the trophy: Shakib

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has participated in six out of seven editions of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But the 34-year-old is yet to play for the team based on Barishal. In the upcoming edition of the BPL, the veteran cricketer will be playing for Fortune Barishal.

The team has so far won no BPL trophies and Shakib wants to break the drought. After signing the contract with Barishal, Shakib said in a video message that he would visit Barishal after winning his team trophy.

The all-rounder has played for Khulna Royal Bengals, Rangpur Riders, Dhaka Gladiators and Dhaka Dynamites in the BPL. This time around, Fortune Barishal signed him from outside the draft.

"I am very thrilled to be part of the Barishal franchise," said Shakib. "We will try our best to gift the people of Barishal the trophy of the BPL."

As part of the promotion, Shakib was supposed to visit Barishal. But he could not do so because of the sudden surge of Covid-19. "Under the current circumstances, it is risky for everyone. I am extremely sorry. If the situation was in favour, I would surely go there," said Shakib.

"It would be great if I could go there. I was very excited to think that I would be able to meet everyone. But unfortunately this is not going to happen. I hope that we will get the support from you. Hopefully we will meet you in Barishal after winning the trophy," he added.

Caribbean giant Chris Gayle will play for Barishal alongside Shakib. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Dwayne Bravo are the other two overseas recruits who were signed from outside the draft. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy are some mentionable names among the local players.

"I am very happy with the team. The team is very balanced. Every team is strong in fact. We have to do well on the field and we are preparing ourselves keeping in mind," said Shakib.

The BPL is going in begin on 21 January. In the tournament opener, Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Fortune Barishal.

Barishal squad:

Overseas players: Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dwayne Bravo, Jake Lintott, Alzarri Joseph.

Local players: Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Munim Shahriar.