We will give our 110 percent to keep the 2024 WC trophy at home: Jyoti

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in Bangladesh and it will be the first time the country will be hosting a major ICC women's cricket tournament. Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti, on Wednesday, vowed to give their absolute best and keep the trophy at home.

"I was very excited after hearing the news. Not everyone is fortunate enough to play the World Cup at home. I don't know what will happen in the coming years, but if we get the chance to host the World Cup, it will be a huge thing for us," Jyoti said.

"We are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. We have a very strong team representing the green and red. We definitely want to win the 2024 T20 World Cup and we will give our 110 percent to keep the trophy at home," she added.

Jyoti believes it will be possible to uphold the Bangladeshi brand of cricket to the world by hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"When the ICC was distributing the women's events among the countries, their goal was to promote women's cricket more. Since it's the women's world cup, the outer world will keep a close eye on this event and Bangladesh cricket will be in focus as well," Jyoti stated.

The tournament will be held between September-October in 2024, and comprise 10 teams playing 23 matches.

Tigers' skipper wants to focus on following the process rather than dreaming about the 2024 T20 World Cup now.

"We still have a lot of time for that (2024 T20 World Cup). We need to focus on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers now and we need to play good cricket there. We will have a number of T20I matches after the next 50-over World Cup, so it's better to follow the process now," she concluded.