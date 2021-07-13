'We wanted to win the match for Riyad bhai'

Six cricketers of the Bangladesh Test team returned home after the one-off Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Test captain Mominul Haque along with Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, and Nayeem Hasan have returned home after successful Test series, clinching the lone Test by a 220-run win against the host Zimbabwe.

Shadman Islam told the media that the team wanted to win the match for Mahmudullah Riyad who announced his retirement from Test cricket right after the end of the third day's play of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

According to Bangladeshi batsman Shadman Islam, the team was aback after that announcement. It was a huge blow but motivated them to win the Test for Mahmudullah.

Later on, the left-hander made his maiden century in the second innings.

"We did not know that Riyad Bhai would take the decision like this. After he said that, our desire to do well in the match increased. It seemed that the match had to be won for him," Shadman said shortly after arriving in Bangladesh.

"I suddenly heard that it was his last Test. Then I got to know before the beginning of the match it was decided that he will not play Tests anymore. Of course, everyone was a little upset because of what he has done for our team," he added.

Shadman said, "There's no point getting disappointed (fewer matches to play). Because if you want to focus on Test cricket, you have to accept that.

"No one has a hand to control the corona situation. I will continue my practice, and try to play better in the future," he further said.