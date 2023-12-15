‘We want to win the series’: Bangladesh look to change history in New Zealand tour

Bangladesh have a poor record to say the least in ODIs in New Zealand but their stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is keen to take inspiration from the historic Test win last year in Mount Maunganui and win the three-match ODI series starting on 17 December.

The visitors had a good preparation going into the series as they won the warm-up match against a New Zealand Cricket representative side in Lincoln on Thursday.

Shanto, who was part of the recently-concluded drawn Test series between the two sides in Bangladesh, was not part of the practice match where four visiting batters scored half-centuries.

"I think the boys played some really good cricket [in the warm-up game]," Shanto said after the trophy unveiling. "The wicket was very good. Preparation wise, everyone did their job. New Zealand [XI] played well as well. It was a good practice match. Boys are really confident about the series."

Bangladesh have happy memories of their last tour of New Zealand but they have lost 16 ODIs on the trot in that country. The Tigers will try and make sure the streak is broken.

"As a team, we look to win this series, to be honest. We have a very good team. We won one Test match here last year. If we can win the [ODI] series, it will be great for us," Shanto said.

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham in Kane Williamson's absence and the 13-man squad has three uncapped players - Josh Clarkson, Adi Ashok and Will O'Rourke.

"We know most of their players. Some of the players are very new. But we have some footage, we can have a look. I hope we have a good plan," the Bangladesh skipper concluded.