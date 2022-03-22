We want to forget about the negatives and take the positives from this WC: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's team lost their fifth match in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday and are currently sitting at the seventh position in the table. Only Pakistan are behind them at the moment with a lower NRR. But this doesn't tell you the whole story.

Playing in their first-ever 50-over world cup, the Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh team not only bagged their first-ever win in the world cup against Pakistan last week, and showed a glimpse of hope in a number of matches, especially with their tight bowling.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh bowled first and restricted India to 229 for seven. Medium-pacer Ritu Moni picked up three wickets while Nahida Akter bagged a brace.

At one point India were reduced to 176 for six, and they went on to reach 229. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana admits their plan didn't work and they lack the killer instinct as a team.

"They were trying to build a partnership and yes, somehow in that situation I think our bowlers couldn't bowl in the right areas. This is something that we are lacking, so I think we need to work on that. And obviously, the bowler is trying to bowl in their plan, but somehow it couldn't work," she said.

Bangladesh's pursuit of 230 started slowly. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were bundled out for 119, losing the match by a huge 110-run margin.

Tigresses' batting has been a cause of concern. In their fourth WC match, the bowlers restricted West Indies to 140 for 9. But it was just too much for the batters as they fall short by 4 runs.

And that's been the common scenario throughout the tournament.

Bangladesh have two more matches in the ongoing campaign - against Australia and England - two of the strongest teams in the tournament. Nigar said they just want to forget all the negatives and take the positives from the tournament. She insisted the team is ready to face the two giants in the next matches.

"We just want to forget about the negative things from here and we just want to take the positives from here," Nigar said in the post-match conference.

"I think how we prepared ourselves well. We have done enough practice in the nets and we have played enough practice matches. We played against each other. So this is the time when we wanted to execute actually and I think at least two-three batters if they contribute in the next matches - then we will get like a very good score on the board. So maybe that scenario will be different," she concluded.

Bangladesh's next match is against Australia on Friday at Wellington.