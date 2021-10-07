We want to become a top-five team: Nazmul says after being elected BCB president

Nazmul Hassan Papon has been the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since 2012 but this is the first time he's been elected as a director through voting. The BCB elections took place on Wednesday and the newly elected 25 directors re-elected Papon as the president on Thursday. So he will serve a fourth consecutive term in office.

The unofficial results of the elections were declared on the day of voting itself. The Election Commission that was in charge of the voting process declared the results on Thursday. The directors then cast their votes in the presence of the chief election commissioner M Farhad Hussain to elect a president.

When asked if anyone was interested to be the president, no one responded. Then AZM Nasir Uddin from Chattogram suggested Nazmul Hassan Papon's name. He got support from Gazi Golam Murtaza and Enayet Hossain Siraj.

Since no one objected, Papon was named the president of the BCB for the next four years.

Earlier, Papon stated that he was no longer interested to remain the president of the highest cricketing governing body of the country. But since no one took that challenge, Papon will continue to be the chief patron of the BCB.

In category-2, 53 councillors exercised their voting rights and all of them voted for Papon.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Papon said, "Out of the three formats, we are a comparatively good side in ODIs. We are not among the best but certainly better than before. We are currently ranked seventh, above two World Cup-winning teams- Sri Lanka and the West Indies."

"Our next goal is to move up to the fifth position. There are a lot of strong opponents and we have to get the better of them to do so," added Papon.

For now, the BCB president is not being too ambitious. "You may ask why I am not thinking about number three or four. I believe, given the situation, it is probably possible to move to five from seven and then think about the next step. Because honestly, we haven't been able to do what it takes to achieve that," he mentioned.

In addition, the BCB boss remarked, "We have never been a great T20 team. The problem with this format is that it's a power game. We don't have that firepower I think. But that doesn't mean we are a bad team. It's just that we lack an aspect that's required in T20s. In fact, we need to improve in all three departments of the game."