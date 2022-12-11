'We tried our best but didn’t find any solution': Litton believes India batted Bangladesh out of the match

Bangladesh captain Litton Das believed that India had thrown them out of the game completely by playing an extraordinary cricket in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here today.

Coming to inflict a whitewash on India for the first time after securing a one-wicket and five-run victory in the first two matches, Bangladesh conceded 400-plus runs for the first time in their history as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli put them in swords right from the start of the game.

Kishan smashed a record-breaking 210 off 131 while Virat Kohli hammered 91 ball-113 as India compiled 409-8.

Bangladesh even couldn't score the runs that Ishan Kishan alone put on as they were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs to concede 227-run defeat, which was their second biggest defeat in their history, behind 233-run defeat to Pakistan in 2000.

Kishan also became the first batter to hit a double century against Bangladesh going past Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry's 194 not out.

Litton however showered praise on Kishan and Kohli, saying that they even could chase 330/340 but the duo didn't give them any respite.

"Ishan and Virat batted really well. Hats off to Ishan. We tried our best, but we didn't find any solution," Liton said after the match.

"If the score would have been 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side, and we played good cricket for two games."

Bangladesh now was left satisfied with 2-1 result but the credit should go to Mehidy Hasan Miraz who scripted those two victories from the jaws of defeat. Mehidy however was unsurprisingly awarded as man of the series for his 141 runs and four wickets in the series.

"This is the first time I'm getting Man of the Series [award] in ODIs. It's [beating India] a start for our team," he said.

"We have a World Cup in front, and I hope we can get better. We have lots of senior guys talking to us. I just keep thinking positively."