'We shouldn’t be going by theory': Gavaskar on Dinesh Karthik's batting position in T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 02:46 pm

Related News

'We shouldn’t be going by theory': Gavaskar on Dinesh Karthik's batting position in T20Is

The former India captain has questioned India's tactics of preserving Karthik for a late flourish and not sending him earlier. He feels irrespective of what the situation is, Karthik needs to spend more time.

Hindustan Times
22 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 02:46 pm
&#039;We shouldn’t be going by theory&#039;: Gavaskar on Dinesh Karthik&#039;s batting position in T20Is

Pressure has further mounted on the Indian cricket team, which slumped to their third defeat in four matches. After getting knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super 4, Team India suffered a four-wicket defeat to Australia in the T20I series opener in Mohali on Tuesday. The defeat is all the more demoralising given Australia are without three of their premier T20 stars, coupled by the fact that they chased down a stiff target of 209, further highlighting the cracks in India's death overs bowling.

Some of the decisions taken by the Indian team management has raised a few concerns. After captain Rohit Sharma preferred Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant, the call to send Axar Patel ahead of DK came as a surprise. Karthik has been shaped to play the role of a finisher for India, which is why the decision to hold him back was a jolt out of the blue for many, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain has questioned India's tactics of preserving Karthik for a late flourish and not sending him earlier. He feels irrespective of what the situation is, Karthik needs to spend more time.

"If you think that he (Karthik) is a better batsman than Axar Patel, then he should come into bat even if it is the 12th or 13th over. All this thing about coming in only for the last 3-4 overs is not the kind of thing that should be looked at. We should not be going by theory," he said on Sports Today.

Axar was sent in the 14th over of India's innings when Suryakumar Yadav got out. Patel got dismissed soon after for just six runs while Karthik could only manage six off five balls. Gavaskar cited the example of the England cricket team, which is playing an aggressive brand of cricket under Brendon McCullum and not sticking to a particular theory.

"If you see how English cricket has changed by not going by theory, they are now playing very free cricket. They are not going by theory that this could happen only if this happens. Look at the difference in their cricket and the difference in their results. India needs to make sure that they don't fall into the trap of theories. They have got to look at the practicality of the situation at hand and take decisions accordingly," mentioned Gavaskar.

Cricket

Dinesh Karthik / Sunil Gavaskar / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

5h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

4h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

4h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

4h | Videos
"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 