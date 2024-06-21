We should have scored at least 170: Shanto

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto feels Bangladesh should have scored at least 170 after the 28-run loss via DLS method against Australia in their first Super Eight match in the T20 World Cup. 

"The wicket was good, bit slow, but we should have made at least 170," he said. "It's very important for the top-order to get runs like we did today, that's a big boost, hopefully the bowlers will continue their form. Looking for a good show against India in our next match."

More to follow..

