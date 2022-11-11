We saw in World Cup how Pakistan are far ahead of a 'million dollar team': Ramiz Raja

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan incurred two contrasting runs in this ongoing T20 World Cup. The two faced each other at the start of the tournament in Melbourne where India won the thriller. Since then, Pakistan fell low, but bounced back miraculously to make the final. India, on the other hand, scripted a brilliant run in the group stage, only to be halted in the semis by England. Following the results on Thursday in Adelaide, PCB chief Ramiz Raja took a brutal dig at India and the BCCI with his old 'billion-dollar industry' remark.

Pakistan were on the brink of elimination a week back when they went down 43 for four in the must-win South Africa game. They bounced back in that match and won two in a row while being aided by Netherlands, who stunned the Proteas, to make the semis. Pakistan then beat New Zealand to reach the T20 World Cup final for the first time since 2009.

India won four of their five group games to finish atop the points table. However, a rampaging attack from England openers, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, ended India's run as they were defeated by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Pakistan-England final, Ramiz said that people themselves have doubted the team and this World Cup showed why you shouldn't before he took a dig at Team India with his 'billion-dollar industry' remark, a statement which he had earlier made before the World Cup opener at the MCG.

"We doubted ourselves. We all saw in this World Cup how Pakistan is far ahead of other billion-dollar teams. So we are doing certain things right. Like last (few) months three cricketers were picked as ICC Player of the Month," he said.

Pakistan will face England on Sunday at the MCG.