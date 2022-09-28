'We provide 24-hour daylight in June, better tweets': Iceland Cricket's savage dig at ECB on India vs Pakistan proposal

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 03:24 pm

&#039;We provide 24-hour daylight in June, better tweets&#039;: Iceland Cricket&#039;s savage dig at ECB on India vs Pakistan proposal

On Tuesday, it was reported that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made an offer to host a Test series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in an attempt to revive bilateral cricket between these two Asian giants. Over the past many years, the matches between both sides have remained confined to continental (Asia Cup) and global (ICC) tournaments, owing to political tensions between both countries.

The last time India took on Pakistan in a bilateral series was in 2012 when the latter toured the country for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

In Tests, both sides last took on each other way back in 2007.

As per ESPNCricinfo, ECB's Deputy Chair, Martin Darlow floated this idea to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ramiz Raja during his visit to Pakistan during England's ongoing T20I series against them.

Ever since the news started to do rounds on the social media, the fans have started to relish the prospect of India taking on Pakistan in the Test whites again. However, the official Twitter account of Iceland Cricket came up with a rather hilarious take on the same. Reacting to England's proposal, the Iceland Cricket gave a counter-proposal as they took a dig at the English weather conditions.

"We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too," Iceland cricket wrote.

The Iceland Cricket is known for their rather witty captions on their Twitter account, and they further took another savage swipe at the Ashes.

"This is the Volcanic Ashes trophy for when Pakistan play India in a 3 Test series here. It's currently given to the winners of our indoor club tournament, but we can create a new mickey mouse event & trophy for them. Filled with ash from our eruptions & set in a basaltic base," Iceland cricket wrote.

India and Pakistan last met in men's cricket during the 2022 Asia Cup; in the group match, India had registered a thrilling win over Pakistan in the final over of the match while the Babar Azam-led side defeated India by five wickets in the Super 4 stage.

