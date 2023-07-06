We need to reduce silly mistakes: Hridoy

Sports

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:07 am

Related News

We need to reduce silly mistakes: Hridoy

Bangladesh failed to negate the Afghanistan spinners again as they went at 2.88 runs per over and lost five wickets to Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. The uneven bounce of the wickets made the job more difficult. Towhid Hridoy's 51 off 69 on a tough wicket was the only silver lining on a day where the other batters struggled big time.

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:07 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh and Afghanistan took the ODI series as dress rehearsal for the World Cup later this year and a loss here will be a tough pill to swallow for the home side. Bangladesh fielded a full-strength XI with Shakib Al Hasan returning to the side after recovering from a finger injury. 

But it all went wrong for them when they were sent in to bat on a wicket that offered variable bounce. Afghanistan were all over Bangladesh and the batters barely had answers to Fazalhaq Farooqi's pace and swing and later the guile of the spin trio.

Bangladesh failed to negate the Afghanistan spinners again as they went at 2.88 runs per over and lost five wickets to Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. The uneven bounce of the wickets made the job more difficult. Towhid Hridoy's 51 off 69 on a tough wicket was the only silver lining on a day where the other batters struggled big time.

Hridoy admitted that Bangladesh's batting was not good enough and the conditions were not too tough. "I didn't feel that [the conditions were too difficult]. But there was uneven bounce, the wicket was a bit low early in the match. I think if we could bat a bit better, the scenario would have been different. Our batting was not good enough today," he said.

The batting collapse and the loss will hurt Bangladesh but Hridoy said they can overcome this. 

"We all are mature enough [to overcome the loss]. A number of players have been playing for the national team for a long time now. There is nothing to teach anything new to anyone at this point. Players are experienced, hopefully we will think individually to get out of this situation. We always back each other in the dressing room. We have the faith that we can come back from this situation."

Hridoy's approach towards the end of the innings where he decided not to shield the tail-enders raised a few eyebrows. And Afghanistan got his wicket just at the right time when he was planning to take the attack to the bowlers. 

"Maybe it would've been better [to keep more of the strike to myself], but I actually didn't think it that way. We planned to bat normally as it was progressing. We would see how it goes in the final two-three overs," he mentioned. 

"Hopefully, we can come back from this [and win the series]. We need to reduce the silly mistakes that we made today. It's still possible to win the series from here. Some of us couldn't give our best today. If two or three of them can contribute in the next matches, we will make a comeback from here," he concluded. 

Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Team / Towhid Hridoy / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

13h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

7h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

6h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake