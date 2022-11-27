We need to forget our win over Germany: Japan coach

Before their pivotal Group E match against Costa Rica, Japan's head coach Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to forget their victory over Germany. In their first group stage match, Japan stunned 2014 World Champions Germany 2-1, while Costa Rica lost to eventual champions Spain 7-0.

In his pregame speech, Moriyasu emphasised the importance of putting the team's victory over Germany behind them and concentrating on the upcoming match against Costa Rica.

"The win against Germany doesn't really promise a win for us against Costa Rica. Our opponents are different so we will need to play differently. Otherwise, we won't win. The past achievements need to be forgotten. There is no time for complacency and we will focus on tomorrow's match," said Moriyasu.

The 54-year-old called Keylor Navas Costa Rica's best player and said the team will have to work hard to beat him.

"There are several players and if I name them they might be in good shape (against us) so I will keep it for myself. However, we will go for the win. The guardian (Keylor) Navas) we will try to break his goal," said Moriyasu.

Moriyasu touched upon the Japanese players cleaning the dressing room after their matches and the spectators cleaning the stadiums, saying it is just what Japanese people do.

"For Japanese people, this is just normal things to do. Speaking about myself, when I was younger, when I was a student, when I was working for companies - we have that kind of education and when you leave you have to leave it cleaner than it was before. That's the education we have been taught. I don't know if all the Japanese might do that or not but that's the basic culture we have. That's something we are used to that we should leave there cleaner than it was before. For us, this is just a normal thing to do and is not something special," he added.