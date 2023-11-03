'We need to back them': Nigar and Co. out to create 'positive vibes' for men's team

Bangladesh women's cricket team skipper Nigar Sultana feels the men's team needs to be supported as they are going through a rough phase. For her, it's all about "creating vibes" for the team that has already lost six straight games and crashed out of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

"The most important thing is that I am a big fan of Bangladesh [men's team]," she said ahead of Bangladesh's first ODI against the Pakistan women's team in Mirpur. "Whatever we are doing is not working. But that doesn't mean we can't play good cricket. As supporters, we need to back them and create positive vibes. We still have two matches left."

When asked if the women's team wants to hog the limelight amid the men's disastrous World Cup campaign, Nigar said, "Both the men's and women's teams are representing the country. They are doing their work and we are doing ours. But at the end of the day, we are representing the country."

"We don't want to be highlighted that way. There will be bad days. We want to do well and get highlighted by our own rights. Those who do well will hog the limelight anyway," she added.