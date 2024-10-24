Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto refrained from blaming any individuals, emphasising that the team had lost "as a unit" in the first of two Tests against South Africa in Mirpur today.

"We lost as a team. First of all, we are not pointing out any individual things, but we lost as a team," Shanto said during the post-match presentation after the Tigers suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat.

It did not take long for the Proteas to seal the match, as they swiftly removed the final three wickets of the Tigers' second innings and chased down a modest target of 106 inside the first session of Day 4, marking their first Test win in Asia since a 153-run triumph over Sri Lanka at Galle in July 2014.

The batting once again proved to be Bangladesh's undoing. The top order crumbled in both innings, with the team being bowled out for a mere 106 in 40.1 overs in the first innings. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 97-ball 30 was the top score for the Tigers in that innings.

After Kyle Verreynne's century and a maiden Test fifty from Wiaan Mulder saw South Africa post 308 in their first innings, Bangladesh faced the threat of another quick collapse in their second innings. However, Mehedi Hasan Miraz's resilient 191-ball 97 and a fifty from debutant Jaker Ali provided a lifeline.

Unsurprisingly, Miraz received praise from his skipper for his determined innings.

"It's a big plus (on the comeback). We were 200 runs behind, but Mehedi Hasan Miraz showed great character to bring us back. We haven't done that often in the past, and that was a great achievement," Shanto remarked.

Miraz, however, fell just short of his second Test century, caught at slip off a Kagiso Rabada delivery early this morning.

Shanto expressed hope for a more balanced team performance in the second and final match of the series, starting on October 29 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

"As a batting group, we need to take responsibility against the new ball, and as a bowling group, we need to show improvement. We must deliver a collective performance as a team in the next Test," Shanto concluded.