‘We have given him mandate for one year’: BCB's vote of confidence for Shanto

Bangladesh won three matches in the T20 World Cup but their batting approach and performance were heavily criticised by pundits and fans.

Their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's batting tempo was questioned as he failed to meet the demand of the required run rate several times.

Shanto, the all-format captain now, has the BCB's vote of confidence, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations department chairman Jalal Yunus.

"We have given Shanto the mandate [as captain] for one year. We haven't discussed the matter after that," Yunus told reporters on Saturday.

Taskin [Ahmed] has started out as vice-captain. I think he can lead the team in future. But right now, I don't know if there will be a change in captaincy in future. Shanto has the mandate for one year. The rest is up to the board," he added.