'We gave our 120%': Shanto after beating Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

'We gave our 120%': Shanto after beating Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

"I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily," Shanto added.

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 11:13 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that the Tigers gave their 120 per cent to win against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Saturday. Bangladesh won the match by two wickets thanks to a collective bowling effort from Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed before a quickfire 40 from Towhid Hridoy to chase down 125 runs.

Bangladesh weren't at their best before their T20 World Cup opener against they rivals Sri Lanka. They lost a series to the USA before surrendering to India in the only warm-up match they got to play.

"Everybody' body language was great, we gave our 120%. Last 10-15 days we have been making plans and all the fielders are doing their job," Shanto said at the post-match presentation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh made a tough job out of what should have been a comfortable chase. Shanto thinks Bangladesh should have been more dominant with the bat.

"I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily," Shanto added.

Apart from Hridoy, Litton Das played a useful knock of 36 runs. The skipper believes this knock was really important for a struggling Litton.

"Very important for Litton, he's been struggling a bit but he showed his skill today. I think he batted really well. Hridoy was really courageous, the way he played that over really helped us," he concluded.

Top News / T20 World Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto / T20 world cup 2024 / Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs SL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Black money investment cannot be questioned

Black money investment cannot be questioned

2h | Videos
What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

12h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

16h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

13h | Videos