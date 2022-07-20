We dream of winning the Asia Cup and 2023 World Cup: Miraz

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz that the team is dreaming of winning the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup in the coming years. A contingent of six including the cricketers and support staff returned to Dhaka this afternoon after completing the West Indies tour. Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in three-match ODI series before being swept in two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20 series by 2-0.

"We are comfortable in ODIs and have been playing good cricket for the last 4-5 years. And we are really confident of doing well," Miraz said.

"The 2023 World Cup is not that far away. I believe the process we are in, we can have a good world cup. We will have a bunch of experienced players. Tamim bhai, Shakib bhai, Mushfiq bhai, Riyad bhai will be there. The likes of Mustafizur, Litton will be there too who will have almost five-six years of experience at that time."

The upcoming Asia Cup is just a month away and with the form Bangladesh are in right now, they will be considered one of the top favourites. They played in the final last time around in UAE. Miraz is hopeful of Bangladesh's chance in that tournament along with the 2023 world cup.

Bangladesh won the last five out of six bilateral ODI series and are currently second in the ICC ODI Super League.

"You can't say we will become champions, we can try. We can find a way to play our best cricket to win the world cup. Luck is important as well. But we do dream of winning the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup," Miraz concluded.