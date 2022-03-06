'We don't have any pressure right now': Bangladesh captain Joty before the match against NZ

Sports

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

'We don't have any pressure right now': Bangladesh captain Joty before the match against NZ

 “I think we don't have any pressure right now because this is the stage we were trying to show ourselves on and because there are a lot of things that we can get on from here," she said. 

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 04:11 pm
&#039;We don&#039;t have any pressure right now&#039;: Bangladesh captain Joty before the match against NZ

Tigresses skipper Nigar Sultana Joty feels her team is under no pressure before their second Women's World Cup game on Monday. The University Oval will host its second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as the Tigresses face the White Ferns with both sides searching for their first win.

Bangladesh came unstuck against South Africa falling 32 runs short after restricting the world number two side to 207 all out.

It marked a promising debut in the tournament for the Tigresses, and one the captain Joty hopes they can build on.

 "I think we don't have any pressure right now because this is the stage we were trying to show ourselves on and because there are a lot of things that we can get on from here," she said. 

"So still, we do have a lot of chance to do well here and show our potential to the whole world."

Bangladesh team has settled well into Dunedin, where they also faced the Proteas, despite this World Cup marking their first time on New Zealand soil.

"I think still we had a lot of practices here, even though we have only played a couple of matches.  We adapted to the wicket very well and with the conditions as well. We're just trying to give our best and trying to deliver our best in the next match," the skipper added.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Womens World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

1h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

2h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

4h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

3h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

3h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last