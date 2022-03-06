'We don't have any pressure right now': Bangladesh captain Joty before the match against NZ

Tigresses skipper Nigar Sultana Joty feels her team is under no pressure before their second Women's World Cup game on Monday. The University Oval will host its second match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as the Tigresses face the White Ferns with both sides searching for their first win.

Bangladesh came unstuck against South Africa falling 32 runs short after restricting the world number two side to 207 all out.

It marked a promising debut in the tournament for the Tigresses, and one the captain Joty hopes they can build on.

"I think we don't have any pressure right now because this is the stage we were trying to show ourselves on and because there are a lot of things that we can get on from here," she said.

"So still, we do have a lot of chance to do well here and show our potential to the whole world."

Bangladesh team has settled well into Dunedin, where they also faced the Proteas, despite this World Cup marking their first time on New Zealand soil.

"I think still we had a lot of practices here, even though we have only played a couple of matches. We adapted to the wicket very well and with the conditions as well. We're just trying to give our best and trying to deliver our best in the next match," the skipper added.