'We deserve this': Shakib after being booed at Eden Gardens

Bangladesh's shock defeat to the Netherlands was almost certain at that point. A placard was caught by the TV camera in the gallery which had written "Our aim is the next World Cup" on it. This was surely a joke.

But that was not the end of it. When Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed on Saturday, he was booed by a section of fans as he walked back to the pavilion. Later, the whole team was booed by the fans as the match progressed and Bangladesh's batting crumbled like a house of cards.

Shakib was earlier booed by a number of fans when he flew to Bangladesh just before the Netherlands match to have practice sessions with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim at Mirpur.

The skipper is having a poor run of form in the World Cup, and the team have been slumped to ninth place in the 10-team tournament. Shakib was asked about all these boos and the southpaw replied they deserve this after their terrible performance on the field.

"It's disappointing (the boos and jeers). But they actually expect something good. So, naturally, if that doesn't happen, they also have the right to say as they like. So, I don't have any complaints about them. I think the way we played, we deserve this." Shakib said in the press conference.

"It's hard to swallow. It is very difficult to digest, but these things can happen in cricket," he added.

Shakib was asked what Bangladesh need to do to play better cricket and reach the semi-finals of the World Cup which they never reached in their World Cup history of 24 years.

"It's hard to say. You might be asking the wrong person. If I were to say, there would be a chance if we made a lot of changes. But I don't think it's the right time to say that now," Shakib answered.