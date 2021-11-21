'We could be naive if we assume only they will play key part': Taylor's advice for Blackcaps ahead of India Test series

For years overseas touring sides have picked batters strong against spinners for Test series in India. England's victorious 2012 win, the last ever touring side to win in India, stands as an epitome of this strategy. But India under the captaincy of Virat Kohli has build a strong pace attack that can not just dominate in seam-friendly overseas conditions, but also at home. And veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has advised his side to be wary of India's pace attack in the impending two-Test series.

India and the defending World Test champions New Zealand will square off in a two-Test series beginning on November 25 in Kanpur which will kick off the second WTC cycle.

"Fast bowling still remains a main element with the new ball and reverse swing. But spin more often plays a big part over here, so we could be naive if we assume only spin will play a key part.

"We still gonna have to face a quality seam bowling line-up and reverse swing. I think we should also be worried about that but spin is gonna play a big proportion of how we will be going to play the Test," Taylor said in a virtual press conference.

"You have to put some pressure back on the bowlers. If I get the opportunity, I could bring back the slog sweep shot every now and then."

Taylor however believed that the manner is which New Zealand will take on the spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wil decide their success in the series, although he did not give away his plans on his battle against the veteran spinner.

"I don't want to give my secrets away just here (on being asked what's his plan for Ashwin). I don't know what lineup India decide to go with, Axar Patel played a big role against England," Taylor said.

"Now they are going to play three spinners or two spinners, obviously Ashwin will be one of them. They are very good bowlers, especially in these conditions and how we will play them, will play a big part in how the series is gonna go."

Taylor feels adapting to the conditions will also play a big role in deciding their fate in the series.

"They are resting a couple of players but they are still a formidable side. The way we adapt to these conditions is going to be the key. This conditions are not foreign to us, some of the guys have played many times here before. We will be looking forward to hopefully use those experience but we know its gonna be tough."