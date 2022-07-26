We can't be Russell or Pollard even if we want to: Mahedi

Sports

BSS
26 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

We can't be Russell or Pollard even if we want to: Mahedi

According to him, there is no point crying for a genuine power-hitter since Bangladeshi people are not born strong enough to match the power of the likes of Caribbean or other cricketers.

BSS
26 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:17 pm
We can&#039;t be Russell or Pollard even if we want to: Mahedi

Even though the power-hitting capability is a necessary skill to thrive in the T20 cricket, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan believes that they should play methodical cricket for their improvement in this format.

According to him, there is no point crying for a genuine power-hitter since Bangladeshi people are not born strong enough to match the power of the likes of Caribbean or other cricketers.

"We are Bangladeshi and no one is a power hitter here. Even if we want, we can't be the likes of Andre Russell of Kieron Pollard. But still we can improve in this format if we sincerely give our best," Mahedi said here today as Bangladesh T20 squad are preparing to leave the country for Zimbabwe where they will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

Wrist strength or muscle strength is believed to be required in a bid to hit sixes at will as the team always target quick runs in the power play in cricket's shortest format. While every team in the world has that type of batters in their squad, Bangladesh are the only team which are quite behind here. The lack of power hitters makes it almost impossible for them to succeed.

"As I said, we can't be Andre Russell or Pollard if we want to. We can improve as much as we can with what we have," Mahedi differed.

But he believes a power-hitting coach is required to enhance their skill to some extent.

"Yes, a power hitting coach is needed. But the skill that you have, the coach may improve it by 10 percent. But he can't improve it to 100 percent from 30 percent. We are born like this. You can't change things overnight."

Although not a power hitter, Mahedi is well known as a batter who can score runs fluently but his strike rate in T20 International doesn't quite translate his ability. He scored 222 runs in 34 T20Is with just 102 strike rate for the country. He is considered as a floater, who can bat in all position.

However, he batted most in the number eight position and he has also the  experience to open the innings. So far his highest knock is 30.

Although not successful in international T20, Mahedi's domestic performance looks better as he scored 1235 runs in 77 innings at a strike rate of 125.25.

"We've played international T20 for about 15 years. But we are not quite successful in this format. Since success isn't coming, we need to work on it more. The talk of power-hitting always comes up. But there's no point of talking about it. We cannot do it even if we want to. You all have to believe it," he concluded.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mahedi Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

10h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

38m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

53m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December