We cannot forget that the series is not over yet: Ebadot

UNB
05 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:37 pm

We cannot forget that the series is not over yet: Ebadot

When the ninth wicket fell, Bangladesh were still needing a daunting 51 runs for victory. Yet, through sheer determination and skill, Mehidy Hasan Miraz steered Bangladesh to an unlikely victory over India, utterly defying the odds before the final run was scored.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Right-arm pacer Ebadot Hossain stated that his team's remarkable one-wicket victory in the first of the three-match ODI series against India is not going to their head. The teams will face off again in the second ODI on December 7 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

When the ninth wicket fell, Bangladesh were still needing a daunting 51 runs for victory. Yet, through sheer determination and skill, Mehidy Hasan Miraz steered Bangladesh to an unlikely victory over India, utterly defying the odds before the final run was scored.

Mustafizur Rahman joined Mehidy in the last wicket partnership that the Mirpur crowd will cherish for years to come.

"We are pleased to have gotten off to a good start in this series," Ebadot commented on Monday while addressing the media. "However, we cannot forget that the series is not over yet. We still have more matches to play and everyone is determined to do their best and achieve a favorable result."

It was only the second ODI for the right-handed pacer, but he made the most of the opportunity and had a great game in the middle, taking four wickets for just 47 runs – his best performance yet in his short career.

"We were in dire need of a win like this," Ebadot added, expressing Bangladesh's desire to triumph over a high profile team such as India. "We are an incredibly capable team in ODIs and a victory over India is always something to be celebrated."

It was only the sixth win for Bangladesh over India in 37 ODIs.

Ahead of the ongoing series, India previously toured Bangladesh for an ODI series in 2015 when Mustafizur Rahman ran rampant over the Indian team and took two five-fors in two matches, thus propelling the Tigers to their first-ever ODI series victory over India.

The ODI series will draw to a close on December 10 in Chattogram, when the two teams go up against each other in the final match. After the conclusion of the ODI series, these neighbouring countries will then battle in a two-match Test series, beginning on 14 December in the port city. The second and last Test of the series will be held in Dhaka from 22 December.

