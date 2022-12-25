We can think of several ifs and buts but I'm proud of the way we fought: Shakib

After India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the low-scoring second Test to win the series 2-0 in Mirpur on Sunday, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan doffed his hat to Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin of India.

Before the tourists overcame a batting collapse to reach the target in the first session of the penultimate day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, chasing 145 for victory on a turning track with variable bounce, Shakib also said that he was proud of his team for the fight they put in against a top-class Indian team.

While Bangladesh's best bowler was off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (5/63), Ravichandran Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 runs for India.

"Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had a chance in Mirpur. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowds love to see," Shakib Al Hasan told the broadcasters.

"Both teams were really good. Credit goes to Shreyas [Iyer] and [Ravichandran] Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needing one wicket.

"We can think of several ifs and buts, but I'm proud of the way we fought. That (all-round skills) is my job, unfortunately, I couldn't bowl much last game. We had our moments this year but hopefully, next year will be much better for Bangladesh," Shakib added.