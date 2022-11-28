'We can do anything', says Morocco coach after Belgium win

Sports

BSS
28 November, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:56 am

Related News

'We can do anything', says Morocco coach after Belgium win

The North Africans only need a point in their final Group F game against Canada on Thursday to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

BSS
28 November, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:56 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said his team "can do anything" at the World Cup after their surprise 2-0 victory over Belgium on Sunday.

The North Africans only need a point in their final Group F game against Canada on Thursday to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

Late goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal at the Al Thumama Stadium secured Morocco their first World Cup win in 24 years.

"We know if you don't give 100 percent it's impossible to win," Regragui told a press conference.

"But with these fans, with these players and this spirit we can do anything.

"The competition is not over, we have to recover quickly for the game against Canada. Hopefully we can get a good result for the qualification."

All five African teams were dumped out in the group stage in Russia four years ago but Morocco joined Senegal in winning their second match in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions sit top of the group, having also held 2018 runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw.

"We can still be better," said Regragui, who only took over as coach from the sacked Vahid Halilhodzic in August.

"I'm not happy with four points, I want more than that. I want to qualify.

"Of course it will be tougher if we get to the knockout stage but that's the level I want to get to.

"We've matched two of the best teams in the world."

The game started in bizarre fashion for Morocco, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou asking to be withdrawn from the team after the national anthems.

Regragui said the Sevilla stopper had suffered an injury towards the end of Croatia game and felt something in the warm-up.

Munir El Kajoui took his place and made some crucial saves to keep a clean sheet.

"Munir did a great job. I have great players. They listen to the instructions and they fight with all of their heart," added Regragui.

"Keep focused, keep positive and we will get great results."

Morocco were roared on by the vast majority of the crowd in Doha.

"The Moroccan public is incredible. It is a people who love football," said midfielder Selim Amallah, who was born in Belgium and plays his club football for Standard Liege.

"This is also why we play hard. We play for our nation, we play for the Moroccan people and we hope to make them proud.

"In the second half, we got the better of this Belgian team. We showed that we could play football too."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Morocco Football Team / Belgium Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

12h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

3h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

3h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

5h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court