'We both will chase even if 150+ is needed' - Tigers' team analyst reveals Miraz and Afif's conversation before going to the crease

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:07 pm

Shrinivas Chandrasekharan, the analyst of the Bangladesh team, shared a conversation between Afif and Miraz that took place in the dressing room when the team was in tatters. 

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scripted a comeback for the ages against Afghanistan after a horror start with the bat while chasing 216. Bangladesh were down and out at 45 for six in the 12th over when Miraz joined Afif in the middle. Coming into this match, they had only a single fifty-plus score between them but what they did in the next three hours was extraordinary. 

The duo added an unbroken 174 was the second-highest partnership ever for the seventh wicket in ODIs.

In the post-match presentation, Miraz said, "Nothing is impossible for a human. We knew it was difficult but we had the belief. That was the key. I had a chat with Afif and told him that this was a huge opportunity for us and we could win."

Shrinivas Chandrasekharan, the analyst of the Bangladesh team, shared a conversation between Afif and Miraz in the dressing room when the team was in tatters. 

"We were 18/4 & in all sorts of trouble,I enter the washroom & I hear Miraz telling Afif don't worry we both will chase even if 150+ is needed!! Confidence is everything and they both went on to put 174 & script a memorable win," Shrinivas tweeted. 

Miraz was adjudged the player of the match while Afif was named the most valuable player. 

Cricket

Afif Hossain / Mehidy Hasan Miraz

