We are trying to build the best possible T20 team for Pakistan series: Nannu

Bangladesh cricket team returned home after a poor T20 World Cup campaign at the United Arab Emirates. But they hardly have any time to dwell on that as Pakistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a T20I and Test series later this month.

There have already been talks about a number of changes in the T20 squad for the upcoming series. Some suggested an overhaul in the team management as well, but that is very unlikely at the moment.

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are going to miss the tournament due to injuries. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said that the selection committee has already had a meeting and they are trying to build the best possible T20 side for the upcoming home series.

"We had our first meeting today. Since we had a disappointing T20 WC, we will try to build the best possible squad for the Pakistan series," Nannu told the media on Saturday.

"We need to analyse the performances of players and find out the reason for the disappointing show in the T20 WC. We will have a discussion with the selector touring with the team in UAE (Habibul Bashar) to find out the reasons. We will also sit with the coach," he added.

Nannu informed that the T20 squad will consist of 15 or 16 players and they have already called a few players for the primary squad (who were not included in the WC).

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and Pakistan are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively.

The T20Is will be followed by a couple of Test matches. While the first match gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on November 26, the second Test will be played at Mirpur from December 4.

Bangladesh got knocked out after losing all five games in the Super 12 stage.