Bangladesh defeated Australia 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia at home. Australia had their moments in the series but couldn't quite find a way to succeed on those slow, spinning wickets. New Zealand fast bowler Hamish Bennett said that they are thankful for the Australia series to plan ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh starting on September 1.

"It was fun and games (against Australia). I assume it (the condition) will be the same," said Bennett. "We are thankful for the Australia series to know how Bangladesh will approach us. But it is one thing knowing how they will approach us, and another thing playing those conditions. We have four or five days of training to find out if our game plans will suit these types of wickets."

New Zealand were very well aware that the pitches here would be sluggish and scoring runs would be very difficult. The Black Caps prepared ahead of the series back home, keeping this in mind. "We prepared on very, very tired wickets in Lincoln, which was a great preparation for us," he said.

On arrival in Bangladesh, New Zealand opener Finn Allen tested positive for Covid-19. Allen is one of the fastest scorers in T20 cricket and Bennett said that they were gutted for him. "We are gutted for him. He has a big winter away, playing in the IPL, the Blast and the Hundred. Everyone was looking forward to his show of skills, so it is a real shame. Thankfully, he is feeling better in his isolation on the other side of the hotel."

When asked about the game plan, Bennett spoke about a 'T20 masterplan', set up by their Head coach Gary Stead. He said, "Gary and the staff have a master plan, about wanting to have a T20 blueprint but it will be tampered with depending on opposition and conditions. In the modern game with so many different teams, players and coaches, you have to know your own game and know what you are picked to do specifically in the squad. Once we get to see the pitch, hopefully, they have watered it for us, we can know what our game plans specifically look like."

"I think whenever Bangladesh come to New Zealand we produce bouncy and pacy ones that they find uncomfortable, and when we come over here, they will produce those turners and ones we find uncomfortable. I think it's great," added Bennett.

The 34-year-old toured Bangladesh for the last time in 2010 and is looking forward to playing again here after a long gap. "I remember it was very hot. It was just before the 2011 World Cup and I think it was okay score-wise. We lost a couple of close games as well. Seeing the Australia series, every batter is going to complain about 120ish scores, but it is great for the bowlers' stats. Bangladesh faced green and bouncy wickets in New Zealand, and we expect some to be in their favour. We are looking forward to the challenge," Bennett said.

Young Ben Sears is on the side for the T20Is against Bangladesh. He has the experience of playing here, having participated in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. "I expect him to run in and bowl fast. Conditions won't be ideal for that, but being aggressive and using change-up options as well. He will be happy to debut in the same place that I did," said Bennett.

New Zealand haven't had much success in Bangladesh and Bennett said that the new unit will be desperate to turn things around. "It is a different team with the different coaching staff. We have come together as a group and do a job for the country. I have come to Bangladesh before and we were beaten 4-0. We haven't had a lot of success here, so it is a huge motivating factor for us. We'd love to go back to New Zealand and say we won a series in Bangladesh. You see what happened to Australia and other top teams who have struggled in Bangladesh," the pacer mentioned.