We are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI: Mominul

In the second Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the home side will be bolstered by the return of one of their most important players - Shakib Al Hasan. He has been out of action due to a hamstring strain and missed the three-match T20I series as well as the first Test. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, in the pre-match press conference, said that Shakib's return will make it easier to find the balance.

"As a captain, his return will take a lot of pressure off me," said Mominul. "His batting and bowling are very important for the team. His presence is a positive thing for us."

In the absence of Shakib, the hosts fielded an XI that had only four frontline bowlers - two pacers and as many spinners. Shakib's return means Bangladesh will have an extra bowling option. Mominul Haque said that he is mulling a combination of seven batters and four frontline bowlers.

"His presence has made my job easier. He is doing everything right. With him returning, we are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI," Bangladesh skipper mentioned.

Play on day one of the second Test in Mirpur will begin at 10 am on Saturday.