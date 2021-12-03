We are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI: Mominul

Sports

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 04:50 pm

Related News

We are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI: Mominul

Shakib's return means Bangladesh will have an extra bowling option. Mominul Haque said that he is mulling a combination of seven batters and four frontline bowlers. 

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
We are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI: Mominul

In the second Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the home side will be bolstered by the return of one of their most important players - Shakib Al Hasan. He has been out of action due to a hamstring strain and missed the three-match T20I series as well as the first Test. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, in the pre-match press conference, said that Shakib's return will make it easier to find the balance. 

"As a captain, his return will take a lot of pressure off me," said Mominul. "His batting and bowling are very important for the team. His presence is a positive thing for us."

In the absence of Shakib, the hosts fielded an XI that had only four frontline bowlers - two pacers and as many spinners. Shakib's return means Bangladesh will have an extra bowling option. Mominul Haque said that he is mulling a combination of seven batters and four frontline bowlers. 

"His presence has made my job easier. He is doing everything right. With him returning, we are planning to have seven genuine batters and four frontline bowlers in the XI," Bangladesh skipper mentioned.

Play on day one of the second Test in Mirpur will begin at 10 am on Saturday.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mominul Haque / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

3h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

4h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

6h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

7h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

1d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'