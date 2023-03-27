We are part of a family, the fast bowlers are like brothers: Taskin

Sports

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

We are part of a family, the fast bowlers are like brothers: Taskin

"We are part of a family, the fast bowlers, we are like brothers. We are always helping each other and in the last two and a half years, we’ve been doing well. We are yet to reach the next level. I think we’re on the right track and the mindset is fine as well. If we continue this process, hopefully, we’ll be able to make our dreams of becoming world-class come true," said Taskin at the post-match press conference.

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 08:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh pacers picked up all 10 wickets of the opponent for the first time in international cricket just a few days ago, against Ireland in the third ODI at Sylhet. On Monday, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud ran riot to end Ireland's dream of chasing 104 runs in eight overs in the rain-threatened first T20I at Chattogram.

As the fast bowlers continue to go all gun blazing, Taskin, after his match-winning and career-best 4/16 said the pace bowling unit is a family and all the five pacers who are currently in the squad are like brothers.

"We are part of a family, the fast bowlers, we are like brothers. We are always helping each other and in the last two and a half years, we've been doing well. We are yet to reach the next level. I think we're on the right track and the mindset is fine as well. If we continue this process, hopefully, we'll be able to make our dreams of becoming world-class come true," said Taskin at the post-match press conference.

Taskin mentioned every top team has four or five quality fast bowlers in their armour and this pace lineup, under Allan Donald's supervision, wants to do the same.

"Opponents will have a hard time facing our fast bowlers if we stay and bowl as a unit. Every top team has four or five quality fast bowlers on their side. We want to do that."

Bangladesh have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket. And head coach Chandika Hathurusingha did mention taking the pressure off the players so that they can play their best game without feeling the pressure of getting out of the team if they perform badly. Taskin said the 'fear of failure' is being taken away and it has helped them bring their best on the field.

"Fear of failure is what imprisons from doing anything. We have been told to play free cricket. Each and every one of the team including the team management is helping each other. We have been given the freedom to execute our game the way we want so that we give our everything and bring the 'A game' on the field," said Taskin.

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

9h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

11h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

11h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

3h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

7h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

10h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year