We are part of a family, the fast bowlers are like brothers: Taskin

Bangladesh pacers picked up all 10 wickets of the opponent for the first time in international cricket just a few days ago, against Ireland in the third ODI at Sylhet. On Monday, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud ran riot to end Ireland's dream of chasing 104 runs in eight overs in the rain-threatened first T20I at Chattogram.

As the fast bowlers continue to go all gun blazing, Taskin, after his match-winning and career-best 4/16 said the pace bowling unit is a family and all the five pacers who are currently in the squad are like brothers.

"We are part of a family, the fast bowlers, we are like brothers. We are always helping each other and in the last two and a half years, we've been doing well. We are yet to reach the next level. I think we're on the right track and the mindset is fine as well. If we continue this process, hopefully, we'll be able to make our dreams of becoming world-class come true," said Taskin at the post-match press conference.

Taskin mentioned every top team has four or five quality fast bowlers in their armour and this pace lineup, under Allan Donald's supervision, wants to do the same.

"Opponents will have a hard time facing our fast bowlers if we stay and bowl as a unit. Every top team has four or five quality fast bowlers on their side. We want to do that."

Bangladesh have been playing an aggressive brand of cricket. And head coach Chandika Hathurusingha did mention taking the pressure off the players so that they can play their best game without feeling the pressure of getting out of the team if they perform badly. Taskin said the 'fear of failure' is being taken away and it has helped them bring their best on the field.

"Fear of failure is what imprisons from doing anything. We have been told to play free cricket. Each and every one of the team including the team management is helping each other. We have been given the freedom to execute our game the way we want so that we give our everything and bring the 'A game' on the field," said Taskin.