'We are looking for answers but aren't getting it': Shakib after sixth straight defeat

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 12:40 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:04 am

"We are trying to force things but it isn't working. At this moment, we have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for answers but aren't getting it," Shakib said after the match.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh still have two more matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 but their dreams are all shattered. They became the first team to be officially knocked out of the semi-final race following their seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. 

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan said the team is searching for the answer to what went wrong, but they have no clue yet. He admitted they have been trying to force things but nothing seems to be working their way.

"We are trying to force things but it isn't working. At this moment, we have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for answers but aren't getting it," Shakib said after the match.

Shakib admitted his confidence was low coming to this game. He bagged 43 on Tuesday but had scored only 61 runs in the previous five innings in this World Cup. 

"We have to think about my batting order. I was batting early and didn't score runs. My confidence was low too. In this stage, changing too many things seems difficult," he said.

Bangladesh currently sit ninth in the point table, only above England, with 2 points from seven matches. They are yet to play Sri Lanka and Australia and must win at least one to secure ICC Champions Trophy place.

