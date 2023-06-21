'We are going to keep coming at Australia': Stokes vows to play with similar approach after Edgbaston loss

Sports

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 02:01 am

Related News

'We are going to keep coming at Australia': Stokes vows to play with similar approach after Edgbaston loss

One of England’s self-proclaimed principles is that they’re willing to risk defeat in search of a win, and so it proved as Pat Cummins turned the tables on his opposite number to secure victory late on the fifth day. Regardless of the outcome, Stokes says he will go again when the teams return to action at Lord’s next Wednesday.

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 01:55 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 02:01 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes is sticking to his guns after the narrow defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Stokes and his England side tried everything in an attempt to force a victory in the opening match of the series.

But one of England's self-proclaimed principles is that they're willing to risk defeat in search of a win, and so it proved as Pat Cummins turned the tables on his opposite number to secure victory late on the fifth day.

Regardless of the outcome, Stokes says he will go again when the teams return to action at Lord's next Wednesday.

"I am very proud. To take it to the end of day five like that… it was a rollercoaster, so up and down. It is another one of the games we will never forget being a part of over the last year.

"We just want to be a part of some great moments. Hopefully, we have managed to attract the attention.

"A loss is a loss. We stuck to our guns in terms of how we were going to operate and we are going to keep coming at Australia in the way that we did."

One of the more controversial elements of England's attacking approach saw them declare on day one with eight wickets down, giving Australia's openers a tricky mini-session on Friday evening which they survived.

The subsequent loss means this is the second time in the last three Tests that England have suffered defeat in a match in which they've declared.

"I saw (the declaration) as an opportunity to pounce on Australia. No one likes to go out for 20 minutes at the back end of the day.

"Who knows, it could have worked out."

Australia's victory gives them the first win on the board in the new ICC World Test Championship Cycle as they look to defend their title.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Bazball / Ben Stokes / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

14h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

14h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

17h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

8h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

7h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

11h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline