'We are going to keep coming at Australia': Stokes vows to play with similar approach after Edgbaston loss

England captain Ben Stokes is sticking to his guns after the narrow defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Stokes and his England side tried everything in an attempt to force a victory in the opening match of the series.

But one of England's self-proclaimed principles is that they're willing to risk defeat in search of a win, and so it proved as Pat Cummins turned the tables on his opposite number to secure victory late on the fifth day.

Regardless of the outcome, Stokes says he will go again when the teams return to action at Lord's next Wednesday.

"I am very proud. To take it to the end of day five like that… it was a rollercoaster, so up and down. It is another one of the games we will never forget being a part of over the last year.

"We just want to be a part of some great moments. Hopefully, we have managed to attract the attention.

"A loss is a loss. We stuck to our guns in terms of how we were going to operate and we are going to keep coming at Australia in the way that we did."

One of the more controversial elements of England's attacking approach saw them declare on day one with eight wickets down, giving Australia's openers a tricky mini-session on Friday evening which they survived.

The subsequent loss means this is the second time in the last three Tests that England have suffered defeat in a match in which they've declared.

"I saw (the declaration) as an opportunity to pounce on Australia. No one likes to go out for 20 minutes at the back end of the day.

"Who knows, it could have worked out."

Australia's victory gives them the first win on the board in the new ICC World Test Championship Cycle as they look to defend their title.