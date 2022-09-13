We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp: Papon

Sports

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp: Papon

According to a BCB source, the board is thinking of Singapore or UAE as the probable training venue. 

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 07:47 pm
We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp: Papon

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wanted to send Bangladesh to New Zealand a bit earlier as a preparation for the upcoming tri-nation series and the T20 World Cup. But now they are planning to do a training camp elsewhere before the tri-nation series. BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon told the media on Tuesday.

Bangladesh began their three-day 'match-situation' camp on Monday, but Tuesday was washed out due to rain. 

Papon thinks a three-day camp is not enough for the cricketers to prepare themselves. Plus, the ongoing rainy weather didn't help them either. 

"I was informed of a three-day camp here. But now they are telling me that they couldn't do what they wanted and it may not be possible to complete within the next one or two days," Papon said.

"We discussed it (doing a training camp somewhere else), but nothing has been decided yet. We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp. The players want that," he added.

Papon further said that the new technical consultant Sridharan Sriram is not familiar with all the players yet. He wanted to test all the players before selecting the team, but he couldn't do that.

The BCB president mentioned that the Bangladesh team may leave the country on 24 or 25 September for a camp away from home. But he wasn't sure where the camp could take place. 

According to a BCB source, the board is thinking of Singapore or UAE as the probable training venue. 

The team will fly to New Zealand on 2 October after finishing the camp there. They will play host New Zealand and Pakistan in the tri-nation series before flying to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Cricket

Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Board / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

4h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

10h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

10h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

5h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

9h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

10h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’