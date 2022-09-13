We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp: Papon

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wanted to send Bangladesh to New Zealand a bit earlier as a preparation for the upcoming tri-nation series and the T20 World Cup. But now they are planning to do a training camp elsewhere before the tri-nation series. BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon told the media on Tuesday.

Bangladesh began their three-day 'match-situation' camp on Monday, but Tuesday was washed out due to rain.

Papon thinks a three-day camp is not enough for the cricketers to prepare themselves. Plus, the ongoing rainy weather didn't help them either.

"I was informed of a three-day camp here. But now they are telling me that they couldn't do what they wanted and it may not be possible to complete within the next one or two days," Papon said.

"We discussed it (doing a training camp somewhere else), but nothing has been decided yet. We are considering travelling to another country for a three-four-day camp. The players want that," he added.

Papon further said that the new technical consultant Sridharan Sriram is not familiar with all the players yet. He wanted to test all the players before selecting the team, but he couldn't do that.

The BCB president mentioned that the Bangladesh team may leave the country on 24 or 25 September for a camp away from home. But he wasn't sure where the camp could take place.

According to a BCB source, the board is thinking of Singapore or UAE as the probable training venue.

The team will fly to New Zealand on 2 October after finishing the camp there. They will play host New Zealand and Pakistan in the tri-nation series before flying to Australia for the T20 World Cup.