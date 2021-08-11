'We are always attentive to Financial Fair Play' - PSG president insists Messi signing does not break FFP rules

Eyebrows were raised as to how PSG could afford to sign Messi within Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. However, club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was sat alongside Messi, insisted the deal was well within their economic scope.

The arrival of the Argentina star comes after the club signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter for €60 million as well as Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

Meanwhile, big-earners Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are still on the books, raising questions about how PSG can add Messi to the wage bill without breaking the rules.

But Al-Khelaifi says the French giants can justify the addition of the 34-year-old, telling reporters: "Regarding the financial aspect, I will make it clear: we know the rules of Financial Fair Play and we will always follow the regulations."

"Before we do anything, we check with our commercial, financial and legal people.

"We have the capacity to sign him. If we sign Leo, it's because we can, otherwise, we would not have done it.

"What Leo brings to the club is huge, which you can see just outside. He is a big asset for the club.

"I hope Leo will not ask for a raise, but what we have is fantastic!"

Al-Khelaifi's point was backed up by thousands of excited fans who had gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, banging on drums, waving flags and chanting Messi's name.

"My arrival here was both surprising and crazy," Messi said.

"It was the icing on the cake as if I needed any more convincing. I'm grateful to the fans, it was crazy to see people on the streets in Paris without the deal even being done last week. I was stunned."

Although the Ligue 1 side did not have to pay a transfer fee to land the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi's arrival will cost the club a lot of money.

Messi signed a two-year deal with an option for a third, which is said to be worth around €35m.

Al-Khelaifi says the other presidents in the French top-flight are grateful to the club for bringing Messi to the country as they expect the rest of the league to benefit from his presence.

"In terms of the impact on Ligue 1, I think the championship is going up a level. In TV rights, too, I hope, or in commercial partnerships," he added.