'We always enjoy playing with Mashrafe Bhai or playing under him': Mahmudullah Riyad

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start on January 21 next year. The players' draft of the domestic T20 tournament has been held on December 27.

Before the draft, Dhaka picked national team T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad from outside the draft.

The team under the supervision of BCB recruited Tamim Iqbal for the first call from the draft.

Then in the third call, they took Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the most successful ODI captain of the national team.

These three cricketers are going to play together for the first time in BPL.

Mahmudullah Riyad talked to the Press after the players' draft. When asked about how he feels playing alongside Tamim and Mashrafe, Riyad said, "I always believed we could play together again. Alhamdulillah we are able to play together again. With many experienced players in our team I hope that if we can use it on the field, we have the potential to have good outcomes."

"We always enjoy playing with Mashrafe Bhai or playing under him. We had a very good time at the Bangabandhu T20 Cup and we were able to play good cricket. Hopefully we can create such a good environment in this team too and play good cricket."

(When asked about his relation with Tamim) "I don't have much in my hands. People say so many stuff. I always believed in my side that bonding or relationship with Tamim was always good."