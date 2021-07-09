'The way Pakistan played it felt Sri Lanka never left'

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

'The way Pakistan played it felt Sri Lanka never left'

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in 2017, said neither their cricket nor their selection process is right.

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 04:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kamran Akmal slammed Pakistan for losing the first ODI in Cardiff on Thursday to an inexperienced England side that had five debutants in. Pakistan were outplayed in all three departments of the game as the hosts took a 1-0 lead.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in 2017, said neither their cricket nor their selection process is right. The wicketkeeper-batsman said it is hard to understand how an in-form team that had beaten South Africa can go down like this to a second-string England side.

"I don't understand which way our performance is heading. It should get better by the day but Pakistan had a fully confident team who had played PSL, beaten South Africa. Wins and losses are part and parcel but the character needs to be shown now. Neither our cricket nor our selection process is right," Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start by losing two wickets inside the first three balls of the match. Saqib Mahmood ran through the Pakistan top-order and he was well supported by Lewis Gregory, who too struck from the other end.

Pakistan never recovered from the early jolts and were skittled out for 141 in 35.2 overs.

In reply, Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley struck unbeaten half-centuries as England chased the target down in just 22 overs with nine wickets in the bank.

Disappointed with Pakistan's performance, Akmal, who has represented Pakistan in 52 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, said he never felt that Sri Lanka had left England.

"The way Pakistan played cricket, it didn't feel as if Sri Lanka had left England. It felt as if England was playing against Sri Lanka itself. England did something that Pakistan should have done, bowling the opposition out for 141. Ben Stokes' captaincy was outstanding," Kamran Akmal stated.

Sri Lanka had lost all the matches of their limited-overs series against England.

"They had so many new players but to bowl out an in-form Pakistan batting line for 141 was creditable. If we had scored 250 then we could have put pressure on their batting line-up. We had a better bowling attack than them. Gregory took the new ball for England, that tells you a story," Akmal said.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / England Cricket Team / Kamran Akmal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

22h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

22h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’