Waugh, Karthik argue on air after latter says India will bat once in Nagpur Test

After opting to bat first in a pitch, which ex-Australian players claimed was “doctored”, the Kangaroos could only muster 177 on the board, with Marnus Labuschagne's 49 standing as the highest individual score among the Australian batters. 

The first Test between India and Australia is underway at Nagpur and it is the hosts, who have so far dictated the proceedings. While many expected Australia to produce a valiant display, the case was exactly the opposite.

Amidst some exciting cricket, fans also witnessed some off field tussle between former Australia batter Mark Waugh and India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The two got into a bit of an argument while doing commentary on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Amidst some exciting cricket, fans also witnessed some off field tussle between former Australia batter Mark Waugh and India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The two got into a bit of an argument while doing commentary on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mark Waugh: "We'll see about that DK, we'll see about that."

Dinesh Karthik: "Mark my words Mark."

Mark Waugh: "What time is it. It's five past three. I'll write that in my diary. He could be right. It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be a stroll in the park."

Dinesh Karthik: "But at the same time, it's not as tough as the Aussie batters made it out to be either."

Mark Waugh: "All I'm saying is never judge a pitch until two sides have bat. Let's see how things unfold. It's a big session, Australia won't let India get away. This Indian Test batters not as good as some of the Australians. I can't see two guys averaging 60."

Dinesh Karthik: "Well there was just one there in India, that average 60."

Mark Waugh: "Rohit Sharma class player, Virat Kohli world class, Pujara Thor in the side."

Earlier in the day, Mark's brother and former Australia captain Steve Waugh blasted at the team selection over the surprise omission of Travis Head, who apart from his batting could have proved to be a good addition in terms of spin bowling. "Hard to believe we can drop the number 4 ranked Test batsman in the world and probably our best batsman in the last 12 months plus he bowls better than average off spin - let's wait and see-maybe the Aussie selectors are genius's!" Waugh wrote on social media.

