Watch: 'What did you discuss with umpires?' - Reporter argues with Shakib after Bangladesh's defeat against India

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was at the receiving end of a rather unusual question during the post-match press conference following the side's loss to India at the T20 World Cup. Shakib's men faced a narrow five-run defeat in a rain-hit match in Adelaide; initially chasing a 185-run target, Bangladesh had raced to 66/0 in just seven overs before rain delayed the proceedings by almost 40 minutes. Upon restart, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs, but Litton Das' (60) wicket triggered a batting-order collapse as the side failed to retrieve momentum.

During the post-match presser, Shakib was asked whether he tried to "not play" after the rain. There was a significant discussion between Shakib, India captain Rohit Sharma and the two umpires – Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown – before the decision to resume the play was finally taken. Shakib's reaction to the question from the reporter triggered an interesting series of conversations; here's how the entire chat between the reporter and Shakib panned out:

Reporter: "Shakib, bad luck. Did you really try not to play after the rain? What was the discussion that went through?

Shakib Al Hasan: "Do we have any option?

Reporter: "No option, but that's the reason. Did you try to convince them?"

Shakib: "Convince whom?"

Reporter: "The umpire and Rohit Sharma."

Shakib: "Do I have the ability to convince the umpire?"

Reporter: "Then you are discussing something about Bangladesh"

Shakib: "....?"

Reporter: "You were talking about the conditions? What were you talking if you could please explain?"

Shakib: "Now you're asking the right question. So, the umpire called both the captains, and told us the target and what the playing rules will be."

Reporter: "And you accepted it?"

Shakib: "Yes"

Reporter: "Beautiful. Thank you"

Watch Video: The entire conversation between Shakib Al Hasan and the reporter

The question from the reporter seemingly came as Litton Das slipped twice when the players returned to the field for the resumption of play.

Bangladesh are currently third with four points in as many matches, and will play their final match of Group 2 against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue (Adelaide Oval). India, meanwhile, jumped to the top of the table with the win and will take on Zimbabwe in their final match in Melbourne.