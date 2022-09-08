Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis, video sends shockwaves

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:43 am

Related News

Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis, video sends shockwaves

If that was not it, some other viral videos claimed the fans of both sides engaged in a brawl outside the stadium premises on busy roads adjacent to Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Hindustan Times
08 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:43 am
Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis, video sends shockwaves

Ugly scenes were witnessed at UAE's Sharjah after angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at the Pakistan fans and were involved in scattered fist-fights outside the stadium premises following their last-over defeat to Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday that knocked them out of the tournament.

The match, which was played in high spirits with players from both sides sharing hugs and laughs, took a tensed turned after Pakistan batter Asif Ali was involved in an ugly altercation with Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmed in the 19th over the match. The scenes reminded many of the infamous Dennis Lillee-Javed Miandad exchange in a Test match between Australia and Pakistan back in 1983.

The Afghanistan and Pakistan players were separated before matters could go out of control and the match was completed without further stoppage with the Babar Azam-led side winning in dramatic fashion. But tension rose and spillover in the stands. In multiple viral videos, a section of Afghanistan fans was seen uprooting the stadium chairs and hurling them toward Pakistan fans and sometimes, even aimlessly. People were seen ducking for cover with chairs flying all over the stands.

If that was not it, some other viral videos claimed the fans of both sides engaged in a brawl outside the stadium premises on busy roads adjacent to Sharjah Cricket Ground.

As far as the match was concerned, it was nothing short of a humdinger. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old Shah clobbered consecutive sixes off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's two low full tosses to take Pakistan to 131-9.

In a Super 4 game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan also did well to restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 through its pacers and spinners. Shah had earlier clean bowled captain Mohammad Nabi for a golden duck to finish with 1-19.

Pakistan's win also ended India's slim chances to reach next Sunday's final. Tempers flared toward the end when fast bowler Fareed Khan reduced Pakistan to 118-9 in the 19th over by having Asif Ali (16) dismissed.

Both players exchanged words as Asif raised his bat close to Fareed's face and they pushed each other before Afghanistan players rushed to separate the two.

A jubilant Shah threw away his helmet and batting gloves while sprinting toward the dressing room once his last hit sailed over long off and his teammates also rushed onto the field to celebrate the breathtaking win.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / Asia Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

4h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

2h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

1h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

3h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

3h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'