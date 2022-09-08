Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis, video sends shockwaves

Ugly scenes were witnessed at UAE's Sharjah after angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at the Pakistan fans and were involved in scattered fist-fights outside the stadium premises following their last-over defeat to Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday that knocked them out of the tournament.

The match, which was played in high spirits with players from both sides sharing hugs and laughs, took a tensed turned after Pakistan batter Asif Ali was involved in an ugly altercation with Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmed in the 19th over the match. The scenes reminded many of the infamous Dennis Lillee-Javed Miandad exchange in a Test match between Australia and Pakistan back in 1983.

The Afghanistan and Pakistan players were separated before matters could go out of control and the match was completed without further stoppage with the Babar Azam-led side winning in dramatic fashion. But tension rose and spillover in the stands. In multiple viral videos, a section of Afghanistan fans was seen uprooting the stadium chairs and hurling them toward Pakistan fans and sometimes, even aimlessly. People were seen ducking for cover with chairs flying all over the stands.

If that was not it, some other viral videos claimed the fans of both sides engaged in a brawl outside the stadium premises on busy roads adjacent to Sharjah Cricket Ground.

As far as the match was concerned, it was nothing short of a humdinger. Needing 11 off the last over and only one wicket in hand, the 19-year-old Shah clobbered consecutive sixes off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's two low full tosses to take Pakistan to 131-9.

In a Super 4 game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan also did well to restrict Afghanistan to 129-6 through its pacers and spinners. Shah had earlier clean bowled captain Mohammad Nabi for a golden duck to finish with 1-19.

اسٹیڈیم کے باہر بھی پاکستانیوں کو مارا گیا 😤😤😤#AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/WgoxVxaOGi— Rana Ammar Afzal (@RanaAmmarAfzal8) September 8, 2022

Pakistan's win also ended India's slim chances to reach next Sunday's final. Tempers flared toward the end when fast bowler Fareed Khan reduced Pakistan to 118-9 in the 19th over by having Asif Ali (16) dismissed.

Both players exchanged words as Asif raised his bat close to Fareed's face and they pushed each other before Afghanistan players rushed to separate the two.

A jubilant Shah threw away his helmet and batting gloves while sprinting toward the dressing room once his last hit sailed over long off and his teammates also rushed onto the field to celebrate the breathtaking win.