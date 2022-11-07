Watch: Ronaldo, Tyrone Mings get into ugly WWE-esque fight in Aston Villa vs Man Utd match, players forced to intervene

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in an ugly altercation with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during the Premier League match on Sunday, as players from both sides were forced to intervene to separate the two.

The incident took place in the 60th minute of the match when United were 1-3 down in the game.

A battling United side was aiming at reducing the deficit and Alejandro Garnacho tried to attack from the left wing but failed to beat full-back Matty Clash; however, in front of the goal, Ronaldo was marked rather closely by Mings and that was when the United star, frustrated with the defender, dragged him to the ground.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game immediately and even a VAR check was made for the incident, but no red card was required. Ronaldo, however, was given a yellow card for his actions.

Manchester United eventually lost the match 1-3 as Unai Emery registered a victory in his first match as the manager of Aston Villa.

The home side had taken an early lead through Leon Bailey in the seventh minute of the game, and doubled it four minutes later before Manchester United pulled one back in the closing stages of the first half.

A deflected shot from Luke Shaw gave United a goal at the brink of halftime, but Jacob Ramsey -- through whom the shot was deflected -- redeemed himself merely four minutes into the second half as he put the tie to bed.

With this win, Aston Villa now have 15 points as they are now 13th in the Premier League table. United, meanwhile, faced their fourth defeat of the league campaign but remain fifth with 23 points. Earlier on the day, Arsenal took the top spot again as they registered an important 1-0 win over Chelsea, who remain 7th.