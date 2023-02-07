Watch: Ronaldo greets Bangladesh, says 'Salam Alaikum'

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football legend, greeted Bangladesh and Bangladeshi fans in a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is seen standing alongside a man and greeting Bangladeshis in the video, which was uploaded from the Amitab Deb Nath Facebook page. The footballer, 38, shakes his hand and says, "Bangladesh, Salam Alaikum. Goodbye."

The video was recorded on the phone of another man who was standing next to him. In the video, the man thanked Ronaldo after the salutation.

Although the details of the video are unknown, it is assumed that it was recorded and circulated on social media by expatriate Bangladeshis working for Ronaldo's current club Al Nassr.