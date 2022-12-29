Watch: Guardiola accidentally hits Leeds player with bottle, then runs to apologise

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:49 pm

The video took no time to go viral on social media, leaving almost everyone in splits.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City continued their dominant run as Premier League resumed following the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Playing their first match in the league after the World Cup, the defending champions eked a 3-1 win over Leeds United at their home. The win saw City regain the second spot, having gained 35 points from 15 encounters.

However, what caught most eyes was City manager Pep Guardiola's epic reaction after he accidentally booted a bottle in the Leeds dugout. The incident took place towards the closing stages of the match, with City leading 3-1. Despite the two-goal cushion, Guardiola was seen as animated as ever on the touchline and lost control as City constantly kept losing possession to a hungry Leeds attack.

He first threw the bottle on the ground and then kicked it in anger. However, the ball went straight into the Leeds technical area and upon realising what he has done, Guardiola straightaway ran towards the opposition dugout with his hands on his head. He also apologised for his mistake.

The video took no time to go viral on social media, leaving almost everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland continued his rich form and completed a brace in City's win. The other City goal came from Rodri, who broke the deadlock in the injury time of the first half. Pascal Struijk scored the only goal for Leeds.

If we look at the table Arsenal are at the top with 40 points from the same number of matches. The Gunners had defeated West Ham earlier this week.

However, considering Haaland's impressive form so far, Arsenal would definitely be wary of the Norwegian, who could get City close to them if they slip up anytime soon in future. He is coming fresh as Norway didn't qualify for the World Cup and has already netted 18 times with the second phase of the league still remaining to be played.

